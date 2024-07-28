Gary was brought to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector, because his needs were not getting met.

Staff at the centre say that he is a very anxious cat who does not trust people quickly.

"You have to work hard to gain his trust but once you have earned that trust he is a very loyal, loving and faithful best friend," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Staff says Gary will need very patient adopters, who are experienced with fearful/anxious cats.

"He needs them to understand not only his quirky ways but also see life through his eyes," the staff member said. "Slowly but surely, with a hands off approach, is the best way forward with Gary.

"He is an inquisitive boy at heart and cannot help but come and see what you are doing if you ignore him. Once you get to know him, you will know when the time is right to try and stroke him.

"Once he knows you he absolutely loves a fuss and actually can not get enough. He loves his feather wand toy, which is the way to his heart!"

Adopters will need a spare room they can dedicate to him as open spaces set off his anxieties.

"Once he has settled in that room and gained confidence, he can then in his own time begin to explore the rest of the house," the staff member said.

"If scared Gary will go into both flight and fight mode so extra care must be taken with windows and doors.

"But despite all this Gary really is a super cat who deserves the best life. It really will be worth it and you will be rewarded with a very special best friend."

Gary will need to be a permanent house cat in an adult-only home. He could possibly live with another cat.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk