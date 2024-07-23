A tractor has been destroyed in a fire in North Yorkshire.

Crews from Helmsley, Pickering and Malton attended a tractor fire after they said they received multiple calls from members of public.

They said that the callers "could see large amounts of black smoke and hear loud bangs coming from the area". 

The fire was extinguished after the tractor was completely destroyed, they said it was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.