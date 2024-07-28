The event, on August 18, 2024 attracts people of all fitness levels, offering different race distances.

The day begins with a swim in an indoor pool, followed by a flat cycling course, and finishes with a closed-road run.

Organisers say the triathlon serves as a fitting challenge for beginners and experienced sportspeople.

"We are thrilled to bring the York Triathlon back to York Sports Village," said the event organiser.

"Our goal is to create an event that is accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding for everyone involved.

"We look forward to welcoming participants and spectators for a fantastic day of sport and camaraderie."

The organisers went on to describe the triathlon as a "much-needed family day out" offering various activities at York Sports Village.

Registration is currently open, with both individual and team options available. Early booking is recommended, as the event is expected to sell out quick.

For further details and registration, visit UKTriathlon.co.uk.