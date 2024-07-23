He said: “We now have a York and North Yorkshire Mayor with David Skaith taking up office in May, there was also a trade delegation to New York, that commemorated 100 years since New York presented York with a memorial tablet alongside a message from the then US president in 1924.

"Plus locally the Chamber held it’s annual dinner at the racecourse with speakers on the topic of travel, and we held our second business networking event in partnership with York St John University.

“In this edition we dip into the world of gin and the first gin distillery inside the city walls, with our cover story diving into what has driven Dominic M’Benga to open up The Hooting Owl Distillery here in York.

“We also get inside the renaissance of vinyl records. Who would have thought that after the huge move into digital that the touch, feel and unique sound of vinyl records would be back, and here at Monk Cross we have our own vinyl pressing plant making records locally.

“Whilst summer has finally arrived, garden centres enjoy a busy period, but for Tong Garden centre they are starting a new chapter with further expansion since they started nine years ago, and in this issue we find out what is making the world of garden centres come up roses.”

Steve added: “Finally, with it being all change both in Downing Street and for our MPs here in York, we ask what business locally wants from Labour following their promise of economic growth as the party in charge.”

In addition, it is also time to think about the The Press BUSINESSiQ awards for 2024. It is free to enter, a great way to promote your business, and the event, to be held in November, is open until August 16 for entries.

For details and to enter, go to: https://forms.office.com/e/RhdjnF6UFH