“Nobody loses, surely?”

Last weekend (July 19 and 20) York alt-rock legends Shed Seven - with support acts including Pete Doherty - performed two 30th-anniversary homecoming shows in front of 8,000 fans on a stage constructed in front of the Yorkshire Museum.

It was the first time Museum Gardens has staged a major rock gig since the 1970s and 80s, with Roxy Music being perhaps the biggest names to have graced the venue.

But now Shed Seven's lead singer Rick Witter hopes the weekend could act as a springboard for future live music events - bringing a boost to not just music fans, but businesses across York.

The temporary stage erected in Museum Gardens for the weekend shows (Image: Stephen Lewis)

He said he hoped Shed Seven's gigs would be the first of something that will become synonymous with York for ever, or for a long time at least.

Rick said: “What just happened was absolutely incredible, not just for people who want to come out and see some music but for bars, restaurants and hotels.

The ruins of St Mary's Abbey in Museum Gardens were fenced off for the weekend (Image: Stephen Lewis)

“You know, 8,000 people descending on our lovely city over the weekend.

“All the trades hopefully did really well out of it so it’s important not just for music lovers but for the whole city.

“So I think hopefully the council were happy with how it all went, and I just think that should happen every summer in York and you get bands, big bands coming into our lovely city and doing a gig for people and creating all of that money.”

Kathryn Blacker, chief executive of York Museums Trust, which owns Museum Gardens, said: “The concerts have made an amazing contribution to the cultural life of York, and it was fantastic to see how much the audience enjoyed the shows and respected the historic importance of the gardens.

“As a charity, York Museums Trust will also benefit from the vital income raised through the concerts to invest back into our museums, gallery and gardens and through our exhibition programme and community work.

“Futuresound, the concert organisers, were great partners to work with, and we are delighted to have hosted local heroes Shed Seven, Jack Savoretti and all the other artists who delivered such memorable shows.

Paul Banks and Rick Witter on stage in Museum Gardens for the Sheds' homecoming gig (Image: Dave Harrison)

“We would love to welcome back similar events on an annual basis and are in the early stages of planning for next year."

Rick added that he understood that he and the band had been the custodians of Museum Gardens over the weekend.

He said: “With Museum Gardens there’s a lot to admire about them before getting 4,000 people stood in there.

“I was also looking out from the stage, just noticing how well behaved everybody was being, as well as looking like they were having a great time.

“So, if it continues to happen on a yearly basis and people respect where they are then it’s a winner all round.

“Nobody loses, surely?”

City of York Council executive member for economy and culture, Councillor Pete Kilbane, stressed the importance of live music.

He said: “People have been telling me how much they enjoyed the gigs in Museum Gardens.

“They bring a much-needed extra dimension to the York music scene, so congratulations to all concerned.

“The importance of live music to the cultural life of York cannot be underestimated, whether through larger outdoor gigs like this or through our smaller venues providing a platform for new and emerging musical talent.

“We are very happy to work with event organisers, residents and local businesses to learn any lessons we can and that helps the city prepare for similar events in the future.”

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, the city's destination management organisation, said: “By transforming Museum Gardens into a concert space, York is creating an inclusive and dynamic environment that celebrates local and international talent.

“These events will provide residents and visitors alike with unique musical experiences, enriching our city's cultural landscape.

“This initiative not only maximizes the use of one of the city’s beautiful venue areas but also helps to boost the local economy for our community and businesses.”