People told City of York Council’s Executive the authority’s Transport Strategy should look at different ways to run bus services and upgrade cycling infrastructure to overcome worries about injuries, including from couriers.

Councillors also heard the strategy needed to improve on current accessibility for disabled people with clarity also sought on community transport services including Dial and Ride.

Council transport executive member Cllr Kate Ravilious said it would take time to get things right but the strategy aimed to make York more liveable for everyone.

Diesel bus in York. Picture: Flick Williams

The executive’s approval of the Strategy on Thursday, July 18 comes after officials heralded its proposals as a major shake-up of transport in York.

The strategy, which runs until 2040, aims to free up roads to improve them for buses, cyclists and pedestrians by efforts including cutting car journeys by a fifth by 2030.

Its proposals include filtering lanes in roads to favour public transport and walking and cycling at certain times and phasing traffic lights to improve crossings.

The strategy also proposes efforts to cut congestion at schools during pick up and drop off times and new enforcement against traffic offences including by using vehicle recognition cameras.

Council officials have said the strategy is needed of ahead an expected growth of around 30,000 in York’s population by 2040.

That would see vehicle trips rise from around 450,000 to 510,000 by 2033 if nothing is done.

The council also hopes the strategy will help address climate change and estimates that cutting car journey miles by 20 per cent would reduce transport emissions by 71 per cent.

The strategy states it would all help to make getting around easier, improve people’s health and boost the economy but Cllr Ravilious previously said it was not anti-car.

But many of those who spoke prior to the council’s Executive approving the strategy said that while they broadly welcomed it, they wanted to see clearer commitments in some areas.

Disability rights campaigner Flick Williams said pedestrian and cyclist traffic management at the junction of Foss Island Road and Navigation Road left her and others sceptical about disability access pledges.

Anthony May, of the York Civic Trust, said the rationale behind reducing car use and how getting road fatalities and injuries down to zero by 2040 needed further explanation.

Cristian Santa Barbara, of the GMB union, said the building of cycling infrastructure needed to take couriers who use bikes for deliveries.

Graham Collett, of the York Bus Forum, said urgent changes to public transport should be considered including local authorities taking charge of routes through franchising.

Transport executive member Cllr Ravilious said the council would get future accessibility efforts right but they were on a journey to improve them.

She added they recognised there were concerns around how the strategy would be implemented and when, saying details were coming in the autumn to ensure they are done properly.

The Labour Executive member said: “We want the city centre to be safe for everyone including disabled people and cycle couriers.

“Buses are a big part of the conversation and we’re going to be looking at how we can provide a more comprehensive offer, we’re working closely with the Combined Authority including looking at options for franchising.

“We recognise that the loss of the Dial and Ride service has hit some people hard and we’re looking at how to replace that.

“I’m very excited about how the Strategy puts people at the heart of it, it recognises that transport isn’t working in the city and there isn’t equality of access to sustainable travel.”