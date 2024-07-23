Four people have been arrested after weapons and class A drugs were seized in a North Yorkshire drugs bust.
North Yorkshire Police has arrested four people in Harrogate on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs.
The arrests were made on July 21 following an initial call for concern about the welfare of a man believed to be under the influence of drugs and wandering in the street.
Officers said the man was treated by the ambulance service - but he was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and suspected class A drugs.
The incident led officers to search a house where they seized a number of weapons including an axe, sword, imitation firearm, a bladed claw, more suspected class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, and equipment including body armour, handcuffs, and a protective shield, the type used by police officers during public order situations.
In total, four people were arrested, including the man found in the street. They include:
- A 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of supplying cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, acquiring criminal property (the seized money) and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
- A 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
- A 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, and theft.
- A 24-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
The four have been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out. A fifth woman aged in her forties was issued with a cannabis warning.
