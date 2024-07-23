Humberside Police say a man’s body was discovered in the river Ouse near Hemingbrough, Selby on Sunday (July 21).

A police spokesman said: " Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, we believe it to be missing 77-year-old Raymond from Howden.

"Raymond was reported to us as missing on Tuesday, July 9 after he was last seen on Friday, July 5 in the area of Flatgate in Howden.

"Raymond’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"Our initial enquiries have been carried out and Raymond’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

"I would like to thank members of the public who offered their assistance and support in our search for Raymond. Your help is as always very much appreciated."