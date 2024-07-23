We have departments who are not communicating effectively with each other and they need people who know what they are doing, not career managers who continue to do it wrong over and over again.

It’s no good pumping millions of pounds into a system that is broken at the top and expect front line staff to pick up the pieces. This is so inefficient and wasteful.

John Norman, Lindale, Woodthorpe, York

Free the Just Stop Oil Five

Five Just Stop Oil protesters have been sent to prison for up to five years. One, who did not take part in the protest but only attended a planning meeting on zoom, got four years.

His case was described by UN rapporteur Michel Forst as “a dark day… for anyone concerned with the exercise of their fundamental freedoms in the UK.”

This case stems from the previous government’s determination to exploit the maximum oil from the North Sea, despite warnings from its own Climate Change Committee that this could cause the UK to miss its Net Zero 2050 target. It is good to learn that the new government has already put a stop to new North Sea licences!

The case against these protesters was based on increasingly strict laws introduced by the last government to make peaceful protest close to impossible.

All five should be immediately released. This will both serve justice and free up space for offenders who are truly a risk to the public.

Remember, when the canary in the coalmine warns of disaster, locking up the canary will never make us safer.

Anthony Day, Lastingham Terrace, York