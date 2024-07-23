However, there are ways and means of getting money.

One of the ways would be if the Labour council could get the Government to change the law so that landlords of student flats must pay council tax.

In York we have a huge number of student flats, yet the landlords do not pay council tax at all.

That puts a strain on council finances, as well as on other residents of York who see their council taxes going up and up.

As the occupants of those student flats still have use of all the facilities that we the residents have, landlords should pay towards it. The argument from landlords is that if they pay council tax they will have to put up the rent for students. Well I am sorry, why should we the residents of York sponsor students?

Another way might be for York to introduce a small visitors fee.

With all the visitors coming to York the money brought in by them through a visitors fee/tax could be used solely for the purpose of maintaining the roads, pavements and other things that need constant care and repair, thus keeping York looking great and not rundown and tatty as it does at the moment.

Lynette Mills, Fishergate

What about social care, Mr Starmer?

For Labour, a political party which piously claims to wholeheartedly support those in need, there was a glaring absence from the Kings Speech: no reference whatsoever to social care, an industry in desperate need of attention which can only be undertaken by government.

Could it be Starmer is not interested? His mantra is “growth” - care homes do not provide any income for the Treasury, only huge extra cost.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby