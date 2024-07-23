Inclusive House, Gardens and Return Travel tickets will be available each Thursday and Sunday, from July 25 to August 29.

They include travel in a comfortable, air-conditioned Pullman’s coach which picks up from York Memorial Gardens. The coaches are wheelchair accessible.

It leaves the gardens at 10am and Castle Howard at 3pm. Tickets are £35 for adults and £25 for children.

The regular 81 bus service operated by East Yorkshire Buses, which travels between York Station, Castle Howard and Malton, doesn’t run on a Sunday.

Castle Howard’s Visitor Attraction Director, Abbigail Ollive, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to visit us and provide a more environmentally friendly and convenient alternative for people who don’t have a car, or who are travelling to York by train.

"The tickets include return travel, and access to our iconic House and stunning Gardens. During the Summer visitors can also experience our contemporary sculpture exhibition by renowned artist Tony Cragg.”

Tom James, York Pullman’s Managing Director, said: “We at York Pullman are looking forward to working with Castle Howard to offer this new and exciting service.”