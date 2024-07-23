The Fish Cottage located in Sandsend, Whitby, was highlighted by the publisher for its numerous dishes including crab-loaded chips, Whitby crab crumpets and “fishghetti” pasta.

The Times commented on its coastal foodie guide: “Whether you’re heading to the sea to swim, surf or sunbathe, this list of local, independent places to eat and drink around the coastlines of England, Scotland and Wales will keep you well fed.

“From an estuary bistro at the edge of the Lakes to fish shacks and clifftop cafés, these seaside spots all combine good food with great views.”

What did The Times say about The Fish Cottage?





The publisher wrote: “The Fish Cottage is reason enough to skip Whitby to reach the wide, rock-strewn beach at Sandsend.

“A fishing village with a growing reputation for good food, Sandsend has great rockpooling, a 3km-long beach and this excellent spot where you can eat in or take away.

“Enjoy fish and chips in the garden, take a box of crab-loaded chips (£11.50) to the beach with a cold beer, or sit in for an impressive à la carte menu.

“Specials include Whitby crab crumpets (£14), mussels (£20.50) and oysters, as well as samphire-topped fish steaks and deep bowls of 'fishghetti' pasta (£22)."

The Fish Cottage has also been praised on Tripadvisor and has a rating of 4/5 from 406 reviews.

One visitor posted: “This restaurant is a treasure, set in beautiful Sandsend. You can eat inside and out, also there is a takeaway hatch.

“My partner started with the Whitby Crab crumpet which was exquisite. Our mains were 1/2 Lobster and Chips and the Panko Cod Kiev with delicious new potatoes with herb butter. Lovely.

“The wine was beatifully chilled. Staff were friendly and service was good.”

Another shared: “This place deserves a raving review. Visited for lunch today and sat outside. The food served outside was just as good standard as inside in the restaurant that I saw.

“Was made to feel very welcome by staff when went in to use toilet even though sat outside. The food was beautiful and very reasonably priced for a popular place by the sea.

“We had tiger king prawns which was served with chilli sauce and Korean spiced fish cake served with a nice salad and chips. Will definitely recommend and be back when next in Whitby.

“This place has restored our faith in eating out as had a few bad experiences recently! Thankyou.”

The Fish Cottage is located at Sandsend, Whitby, YO21 3SU.