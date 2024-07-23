They supplied drugs in Scarborough and two of them were sentenced on June 11 at York Crown Court, whilst the third received his sentence on Monday (July 22) at Sheffield Crown Court, all for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine on February 26 2022.



Charles Turner, 25, of Kiln Court, Doncaster was sentenced to three years concurrent in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on July 22.

Jack Gregory, 25, of Doncaster Road, Doncaster received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at York Crown Court on June 11. He will also have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Ellie May Scorer, 24 of New Park Estate, Doncaster received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at York Crown Court on June 11. She must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

On February 26 2022 officers became suspicious after the car the trio were travelling in was seen at an address linked to drug supply in Scarborough.

Following a police search it was discovered that Gregory was carrying multiple individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, Turner was found with £644.50 cash in his pocket and Scorer with two ‘burner’ phones, one of which was subsequently identified to be a ‘deal’ phone. A search of the car also revealed packages of cocaine stored in the front and back passenger footwells.

A key to a hotel room was also found on Gregory, and on searching the room, officers recovered digital scales and deal bags, a black bin bag containing a significant amount of heroin and cocaine, as well as £2,130 in cash. Gregory’s fingerprints were found on a box containing drugs, whilst other evidence included Scorer’s driving licence, CCTV and hotel documents in Turner’s name.

Further cocaine, heroin, digital scales and deal bags were later recovered from Turner’s home address in Doncaster.

The trio were released on police bail conditions and despite all providing ‘no comment’ interviews, they all later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

​The North Yorkshire Police (NYP) officer in charge of the investigation, PC Jessie Landers said: “County lines drug dealers are not welcome in Scarborough and justice will be served. The supply of illegal drugs brings nothing but crime and misery to our communities, as well as being destructive to families. With the public’s help, we will continue to put a stop to it.

“If you have any information about the sale of drugs in your area, let us know. Call the police on 101, report it via our website, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I’d also like to highlight the free, confidential and non-judgemental services across North Yorkshire available for people whose lives are affected by drugs. Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/healthy-living/drugs-and-alcohol to find out more and get that support.”