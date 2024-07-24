The Pretenders - with legendary lead singer Chrissie Hynde - have extended their sold-out tour, with a new date at York Barbican on Thursday, October 31.

The 2024 theatre tour arrives after the release of The Pretenders’ new album 'Relentless' - their highest charting record in 23 years.

In the past year alone, The Pretenders has performed more than 60 gigs across the UK, US and Europe.

The band launched the 'Relentless' album whilst headlining Brighton’s The Great Escape Festival, beginning a UK club tour where they treated fans to unreleased new songs.

The Pretenders are currently on tour in the US, joining the Foo Fighters through July and August.

Tickets for the York Barbican date are on sale Friday, July 26, at 10am from https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/the-pretenders/