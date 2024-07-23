The award-winning Bombay Spice in Goodramgate is a finalist in two categories in the English Curry Awards 2024.

The categories in the 13th such awards, whose winners will be revealed on August 19, are Dining experience of the Year ( Yorkshire and the Humber) and ⁠Outstanding Indian Restaurant Of The Year.

Restaurant manager Mohammad Ali Akbar said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen for these categories as me and my team have been working tirelessly for many years to ensure our dinners are happy and satisfied with not just the food alone but also with the great customer satisfaction and bring in that cozy atmosphere within our restaurant.”

“We are absolutely thankful to each and every customer whether it’s for dining in or by ordering through the many platforms available online. Each and every customer has helped us grow better and better. We love feeding people the food we love and grew up with.”

Bombay Spice is known for its elegant authentic Indian flavours and has regularly received accolades.

It has been a finalist four times in a row for the English Curry Awards, twice of which it won.

The exterior of Bombay Spice (Image: pic supplied)

In 2015, the restaurant won ‘Yorkshire winner of team/service of the year’ and in 2016 it won ‘Best restaurant of the year in Yorkshire and England’.

Its head chef was also a finalist for ‘Chef of the year in Yorkshire’. It was also among the finalists in 2017 & 2018.

Mohammad continued: “Fast forward to 2024 and here we are again recognised as one of the best restaurants in Yorkshire for the authentic Indian cuisine. Bombay Spice has been highly recommended by our customers. We have some great feedbacks and reviews on Trip advisor and google reviews.”

Tripadvisor lists 3,200 reviews of Bombay Spice, giving it 4.5 stars out of 5. Some 2286 reviews are excellent and 546 are very good. Overall, the reviews website ranks it 55 out of 567 York restaurants.

Google awards it 4.2 stars out of five, based on 741 reviews.

(Image: pic supplied)

Mohammad added: “Through the highs and lows over the years and through Covid have been toughest times of our lives yet we kept pushing forward and we can finally say it has paid off as our customers are showing that love back at us.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been supporting us through the years and contributed in making our Bombay Spice a success.

“Please keep supporting us and we hope to serve you some of the best Indian curries in England.

“Fingers crossed we get the chance to win this year at the English Curry Award. Bombay Spice All The Way!”