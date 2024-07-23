Have you been thinking about moving house in York? The most and least expensive streets in the city have been revealed in new data analysis from Property Solvers.
The company tracked average sold price data from the HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the York postcodes.
Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data, Shipton Road, The Mount and Rawcliffe Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.
Some of the cheapest residential streets in York include Langley House, Kirkstall House and Merchants Court.
Tips for first-time buyers
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”
A detailed page on York house prices can be found on the Property Solvers website here.
York's 10 most expensive streets
1. Shipton Road
Postcode: YO30 5RF
Average house price: £1,796,250
Number of sales: 4
2. The Mount
Postcode: YO24 1BW
Average house price: £1,616,666
Number of sales: 3
3. Rawcliffe Lane
Postcode: YO30 6NP
Average house price: £1,383,333
Number of sales: 3
4. Bootham
Postcode: YO30 7DF
Average house price: £1,375,000
Number of sales: 3
5. Marygate
Postcode: YO30 7BH
Average house price: £1,257,500
Number of sales: 6
6. The Purey Cust
Postcode: YO1 7AB
Average house price: £1,234,000
Number of sales: 5
7. Clifton
Postcode: YO30 6AE
Average house price: £1,210,200
Number of sales: 5
8. St Leonards Place
Postcode: YO1 7HF
Average house price: £1,057,000
Number of sales: 5
9. Mount Vale
Postcode: YO24 1DJ
Average house price: £1,017,000
Number of sales: 3
10. Connaught Gardens
Postcode: YO10 4FR
Average house price: £973,343
Number of sales: 8
York's 10 Least Expensive Streets
1. Langley House
Postcode: YO31 7TR
Average house price: £81,400
Number of sales: 5
@movewithholly.exp What can you buy for £285,000 in York? ✨️👌🏻 I mean, what a house! Launching this weekend 👀 📍Bramham Road, YO26 #yorkhome #bifolddoors #bifold #housenvy #decor #houseforsaleuk #homesweethome #yorkvillage #York #acomb #estateagentuk #luxuryhome #luxuryproperties #luxuryrealestate #luxuryhomes ♬ Au Revoir - Sweet After Tears
2. Kirkstall House
Postcode: YO10 3FD
Average house price: £87,975
Number of sales: 4
3. Merchants Court
Postcode: YO31 7UT
Average house price: £90,000
Number of sales: 3
4. Richmond Street
Postcode: YO31 7XL
Average house price: £94,950
Number of sales: 9
5. Homeyork House
Postcode: YO10 4QX
Average house price: £101,000
Number of sales: 20
6. Vyner House
Postcode: YO24 3DW
Average house price: £122,473
Number of sales: 21
What side of the fence am I responsible for in the UK?
7. Fossway
Postcode: YO31 8SL
Average house price: £125,250
Number of sales: 3
8. Baildon Close
Postcode: YO26 4LR
Average house price: £127,751
Number of sales: 3
9. Morritt Close
Postcode: YO31 9DY
Average house price: £131,500
Number of sales: 3
Recommended reading:
- Some of the 'poshest' places in York according to our readers - do you live here?
- The 2 streets in North Yorkshire among Britain's best (they could be yours)
- These are some of the prettiest villages near York according to our readers
10. Rainsborough House
Postcode: YO30 6QA
Average house price: £132,333
Number of sales: 3
Mr Selvanayagam concluded: “It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Shipton Road (YO30) sold for £2,750,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £81,000 and under on Cornlands Road (YO24), Langley House (YO24) and Gilbert House (YO24).”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here