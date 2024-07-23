Have you been thinking about moving house in York? The most and least expensive streets in the city have been revealed in new data analysis from Property Solvers.

The company tracked average sold price data from the HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the York postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data, Shipton Road, The Mount and Rawcliffe Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region. 

Some of the cheapest residential streets in York include Langley House, Kirkstall House and Merchants Court.

 Tips for first-time buyers

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

A detailed page on York house prices can be found on the Property Solvers website here.

York's 10 most expensive streets

1. Shipton Road

Postcode: YO30 5RF

Average house price: £1,796,250

Number of sales: 4

2. The Mount

Postcode: YO24 1BW

Average house price: £1,616,666

Number of sales: 3

3. Rawcliffe Lane

Postcode: YO30 6NP

Average house price: £1,383,333

Number of sales: 3

4. Bootham

Postcode: YO30 7DF

Average house price: £1,375,000

Number of sales: 3

5. Marygate

Postcode: YO30 7BH

Average house price: £1,257,500

Number of sales: 6

6. The Purey Cust

Postcode: YO1 7AB

Average house price: £1,234,000

Number of sales: 5

7. Clifton

Postcode: YO30 6AE

Average house price: £1,210,200

Number of sales: 5

Have you recently moved to one of these streets in York?Have you recently moved to one of these streets in York? (Image: francescoridolfi.com/Getty)

8. St Leonards Place

Postcode: YO1 7HF

Average house price: £1,057,000

Number of sales: 5

9. Mount Vale

Postcode: YO24 1DJ

Average house price: £1,017,000

Number of sales: 3

10. Connaught Gardens

Postcode: YO10 4FR

Average house price: £973,343

Number of sales: 8

York's 10 Least Expensive Streets

1. Langley House

Postcode: YO31 7TR

Average house price: £81,400

Number of sales: 5

@movewithholly.exp What can you buy for £285,000 in York? ✨️👌🏻 I mean, what a house! Launching this weekend 👀 📍Bramham Road, YO26 #yorkhome #bifolddoors #bifold #housenvy #decor #houseforsaleuk #homesweethome #yorkvillage #York #acomb #estateagentuk #luxuryhome #luxuryproperties #luxuryrealestate #luxuryhomes ♬ Au Revoir - Sweet After Tears

2. Kirkstall House

Postcode: YO10 3FD

Average house price: £87,975

Number of sales: 4

3. Merchants Court

Postcode: YO31 7UT

Average house price: £90,000

Number of sales: 3

4. Richmond Street

Postcode: YO31 7XL

Average house price: £94,950

Number of sales: 9

5. Homeyork House

Postcode: YO10 4QX

Average house price: £101,000

Number of sales: 20

6. Vyner House

Postcode: YO24 3DW

Average house price: £122,473

Number of sales: 21

What side of the fence am I responsible for in the UK?

7. Fossway

Postcode: YO31 8SL

Average house price: £125,250

Number of sales: 3

8. Baildon Close

Postcode: YO26 4LR

Average house price: £127,751

Number of sales: 3

9. Morritt Close

Postcode: YO31 9DY

Average house price: £131,500

Number of sales: 3

Recommended reading:

10. Rainsborough House

Postcode: YO30 6QA

Average house price: £132,333

Number of sales: 3

Mr Selvanayagam concluded: “It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Shipton Road (YO30) sold for £2,750,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £81,000 and under on Cornlands Road (YO24), Langley House (YO24) and Gilbert House (YO24).”