The company tracked average sold price data from the HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the York postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data, Shipton Road, The Mount and Rawcliffe Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in York include Langley House, Kirkstall House and Merchants Court.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

York's 10 most expensive streets

1. Shipton Road

Postcode: YO30 5RF

Average house price: £1,796,250

Number of sales: 4

2. The Mount

Postcode: YO24 1BW

Average house price: £1,616,666

Number of sales: 3

3. Rawcliffe Lane

Postcode: YO30 6NP

Average house price: £1,383,333

Number of sales: 3

4. Bootham

Postcode: YO30 7DF

Average house price: £1,375,000

Number of sales: 3

5. Marygate

Postcode: YO30 7BH

Average house price: £1,257,500

Number of sales: 6

6. The Purey Cust

Postcode: YO1 7AB

Average house price: £1,234,000

Number of sales: 5

7. Clifton

Postcode: YO30 6AE

Average house price: £1,210,200

Number of sales: 5

8. St Leonards Place

Postcode: YO1 7HF

Average house price: £1,057,000

Number of sales: 5

9. Mount Vale

Postcode: YO24 1DJ

Average house price: £1,017,000

Number of sales: 3

10. Connaught Gardens

Postcode: YO10 4FR

Average house price: £973,343

Number of sales: 8

York's 10 Least Expensive Streets

1. Langley House

Postcode: YO31 7TR

Average house price: £81,400

Number of sales: 5

2. Kirkstall House

Postcode: YO10 3FD

Average house price: £87,975

Number of sales: 4

3. Merchants Court

Postcode: YO31 7UT

Average house price: £90,000

Number of sales: 3

4. Richmond Street

Postcode: YO31 7XL

Average house price: £94,950

Number of sales: 9

5. Homeyork House

Postcode: YO10 4QX

Average house price: £101,000

Number of sales: 20

6. Vyner House

Postcode: YO24 3DW

Average house price: £122,473

Number of sales: 21

7. Fossway

Postcode: YO31 8SL

Average house price: £125,250

Number of sales: 3

8. Baildon Close

Postcode: YO26 4LR

Average house price: £127,751

Number of sales: 3

9. Morritt Close

Postcode: YO31 9DY

Average house price: £131,500

Number of sales: 3

10. Rainsborough House

Postcode: YO30 6QA

Average house price: £132,333

Number of sales: 3

Mr Selvanayagam concluded: “It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Shipton Road (YO30) sold for £2,750,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £81,000 and under on Cornlands Road (YO24), Langley House (YO24) and Gilbert House (YO24).”