Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate (QE) at Thorpe Underwood, between York and Harrogate, came together in an epic fundraiser worth £11,636 following the news that former Leeds Rhinos rugby player and MND sufferer Rob Burrow CBE, had passed away.

Rob died on June 2, four and a half years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

It comes only 12 months after Rob's friend and fundraiser Kevin Sinfield OBE took to the school stage as keynote speaker at the Collegiate’s Annual Speech Day in 2023.

As a result both students and staff felt that they wanted to help and make a gesture in Rob’s honour – and when money is still needed for Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, it was decided.

Rob’s dream was to have a specialist centre for people living with MND and their families giving people living with MND the best possible care and support. Inspired by Kevin's momentous seven marathons in seven days challenges, staff and students on Friday, June 7, between 7am and 7pm, challenged themselves to run or walk seven laps of the schools astroturf – paying £7 to enter the challenge or being sponsored £7. The goal was to raise £7,777 but this target was surpassed by nearly £4,000.

Rob Rawlinson, head of sport at QE - a former Leeds Tykes Rugby Union player and coach, trained at Leeds Rugby's Kirkstall training base alongside Rob Burrow and the rest of the Leeds Rhinos was proud of how the QE community pulled together to support such a worthy cause.

He said: "This fundraiser saw the very best of our #TeamQE community. The way our pupils, parents, staff and extended community pulled together to raise so much money is truly heartwarming.

"When Kevin Sinfield spoke at last year's Speech Day, he spoke about being kind and helping a friend out in an hour of need. I'm proud our community came together and showed what true kindness looks like, I know for a fact that everyone associated with the MND charity, Leeds Rhinos Rugby club and the Burrow family will be proud of our efforts."

David Payne, head of English and a champion of this particular fundraiser, said: "I was lucky enough to time my return to Yorkshire and rugby league with the arrival of Rob Burrow on the scene with that iconic Rhinos squad.

"A special deal for Leeds primary schools led to me returning to Headingley with my then ten-year old daughter, she loved it and season tickets followed. It wasn’t always glorious, we took some beatings but you knew if Rob got the ball – beep, beep, there’s some magic in the air.

"He gave us all so much, especially his courage in fighting this dreadful disease. I’m so proud of how everyone at the school pulled together to achieve our target."

Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the pupils, parents, and staff at Queen Ethelburga’s who came together to fundraise for our Rob Burrow Centre for MND Appeal.

"It’s thanks to commendable fundraising efforts like theirs, that together, we’re even closer to reaching our target to build a specialist MND centre in Rob’s name.”