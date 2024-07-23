As reported by The Press, North Yorkshire Police said it arrested an 18-year-old and 21-year-old after an incident in Dean Road Cemetery in Scarborough.

The incident allegedly happened at 1.50am on July 21.

Officers said an 18-year-old man from Scarborough has now been charged with rape and was due to appear at York Magistrates' Court today, July 23.

The force continues to appeal for information and witnesses from anyone in the area overnight on July 20 and 21 who believes they can assist with inquiries.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please email majorcrimeunit@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for their Major Investigation Team.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Please quote incident number 12240129856 when providing details.