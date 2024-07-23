Raworths’ Trusts, Wills and Estates team was one of only four law firms nationally to be shortlisted for this accolade.

Chambers HNW guide is a key publication for the international private wealth market. Their HNW Awards recognise “a firm’s pre-eminence, its outstanding work, impressive strategic growth and excellence in client service.”

To receive a place on the Chambers HNW Awards’ shortlist, each finalist was selected based on extensive research by Chambers’ HNW analysts which includes independent feedback from clients and professional contacts.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Head of Trusts, Wills and Estates, said: “This award is a testament to our great team – which has expanded considerably over the last eight years – who passionately believe in delivering an exceptional level of service for our clients. Raworths has a special culture, centred around our clients, with values that respect, encourage and support our talented team.”

“This accolade is made even more significant because it is based on direct feedback from our clients and contacts and demonstrates that they value what we do and the trusted relationships we’ve built, and we’re hugely grateful for that.

"We work hard to anticipate and meet their needs, drawing on the skills and knowledge of both our private client and commercial teams to give them the best advice and all-round proactive service.

"This was an extremely competitive category and to receive national recognition is further proof that Raworths has cemented its reputation as one of the top legal firms in the North.”

Raworths provides integrated commercial and private client services from its Harrogate office.

The Trusts, Wills and Estates team at Raworths is one of the largest private client teams in Yorkshire, acting for significant clients both regionally and nationally.

The team is ranked in Band 1 in both Chambers High Net Worth Guide and the Legal 500, the leading independent guides to the legal profession.