Sarah Czarnecki won the business personality award, which will again be sponsored by York Racecourse.

Sarah is well-known for working with Helen Heraty to make Grays Court Hotel the success it is today, and is now applying her commercial acumen to her role of Director of the Business Clinic at York St John University.

She said: “From hospitality to academia I have always thrown myself into my working life and work relationships and belief that my zest for people and life has been core to my achievements.”

Sarah was nominated for the award by a colleague and believes her success was recognition for her efforts and contribution to York’s business community over the years.

“Apart from my ‘day jobs’ at Grays Court and York St John I have been on the board of York BID for 4 years and I am President of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.”

Since she took up the newly-created role at York St John late last year, Sarah has been “devising and strategising what The Business Clinic will do and offer.”

In addition, Sarah has secured two projects with two local businesses whereby undergraduate students have undertaken consultancy work to help these firms with business and marketing plans.

She said: “These projects have set the tone for the work I would like undertaken going forward aligning with the University’s aim to engage with businesses, the community and deliver impactful work whilst ensuring that undergraduate and postgraduate students get the most from their studies.

York St John will be staging a ‘formal’ launch of The Business Clinic in November, which follows her re-election to the board of York BID and being ratified in June to be Chamber President for another year until September 2025.

Sarah says winning the award has increased her profile further and added: “The York Press Business awards represent a key milestone for the York business community to celebrate our achievements and celebrate the strengths of our wonderful city.”

(Image: pic supplied)

