Saturday, July 27 is the 60th anniversary of the last passenger train to leave Gilling in the Ryedale line.

To mark the occasion the current owner of the former engine shed, which has been converted into a house, is inviting people to visit the station to mark the occasion.

Michael Humphrys, said his home, The Engine Shed, Station Road, Gilling, is the former 1853 built NER goods shed converted into a house in 2012.

He said: "My property still retains four out of the seven NER coal drops, a large section of platform 2 with original lamp and signage, original waiting room, now restored to the LNER period, cattle dock and extensive railway memorabilia around the property.

Michael said when the station was open, two trains, such was the demand for places, left Gilling bound for Scarborough.

"The trains, organised by the Helmsley and Slingsby Sunday schools, departed Gilling at 8am and 8.39am arriving at the seaside at 9.25am and 9.52am respectively.

"After a day outing at Scarborough the return trains set off on there return journeys at 5.45pm and 6.50pm arriving at Gilling and Helmsley at 7.12pm and 8.01pm.

"Formed of six and seven car diesel multiple units these two trains brought to an end running on the scenic Ryedale line after just over 111 years service.

"Opening in May 1953, Gilling was at one time a relatively busy station with passenger trains to Thirsk, Helmsley, Pickering, Malton and York and a large range of rural traffic including timber animal feeding stuffs gain and coal unloading into one of the seven classic North Eastern Railway coal drops.

"A cattle dock also facilitated the loaded and unloading for the transportation of livestock. A large goods shed with hand operated crane was situated in three track yard."

Michael said: "The station house, with the station clock and sign, instructing passengers to only cross via the long gone footbridge from platform one to 2, remains, along with the coal drops, goods shed, now my home and waiting room. Part of platform 1 and the entire length of platform 2 complete the railway memory today."

Michael said some of the residents at Gilling are visiting my home to mark the occasion and as some were in the last pictures from 1964 possibly recreate the scene."

