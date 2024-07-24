Press readers have nominated their favourite pubs in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

They will now be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between today and August 3, with the winner set to be announced the week of August 5.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one.

One of York’s longest serving landlords Jack Merry runs the Three-Legged Mare in High Petergate and is hoping for your support in being named The Press Best Pub 2024.

According to Jack, he took the reins at his first pub - The Nags Head at Askham Bryan - in 1988 after the death of his father. Following on from that, he ran a total of eight pubs, including the Three-Legged Mare and famous Golden Fleece, before deciding to just run The Mare.

The bar at The Three Legged Mare (Image: Facebook)

Recently voted CAMRA’s cider pub of the year, The Three-Legged Mare has a full bar. There is a rotating range of 12 still ciders, a full range of Black Sheep beer, two changing guest cask ales and five craft keg lines alongside Black Sheep Milk Stout, standard lager/cider, and a range of spirits.

The Wonky Donkey (as it’s affectionately called) is also known for its Friday Folk Club – the longest running folk night in the city, which takes place every Friday at 9pm and brings together different performers for an end of the week pick me up.

Folk Club is one of multiple weekly events that the Mare runs – with Monday being an open acoustic session, Wednesday offering speed quizzing, Thursday being an open mic/jam night, and Saturday being set aside for music with Dan Webster and Emily Lawler.

Currently in the middle of a kitchen refurb, the team aims to bring back a ‘Yorkshire Tapas’ spread of pork pies and their homemade pickled eggs in future.

The Three Legged Mare receiving their CAMRA pub of the year award (Image: Facebook)

This is something that Jack is especially excited about, saying: “I’m known for the original pork pie festival and self-crowned pickled egg king of Yorkshire.”

The team also fundraises for the Rob Burrow’s Discretionary Trust and sell his beers on both cask and keg.

On what keeps people coming back, Jack said: “Overall, we are just an honest pub, great services where everyone is made welcome, dog friendly, with a relaxed atmosphere.

“We are not the oldest pub in York by a long shot - only 23 years old - but pretty chuffed to be nominated in The Press Best Pub 24.”