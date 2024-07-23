Malton Museum hosted the 2024 Roman Festival, at the town's Orchard Fields, on Sunday.

Set on the site of the former Roman fort, the day featured a legionary encampment with re-enactors in their replica costumes and, for the first time, members of the local Brigante Tribe.

In the new Talks Area, the museum was delighted to have Terry Deary, author of the Horrible Histories series, giving two talks, along with a number of other well-known authors including Nick Brown, Nancy Jardine, Clive Ashman, Julian Morgan and Kate Cunningham.

Terry said the event was 'awesome'.

"For a comparatively small town, Malton has put on this festival. There is so much going on, I am very impressed."

Deputy Mayor of Malton Cllr Lindsay Burr said she was delighted to support Malton's Roman Festival.

"Guest of honour, author Terry Deary, gave some exciting talks, and held book signings all day for local children."

"It was a fantastic day, full of fun and we were blessed with beautiful sunshine."

The event was staged by Malton Museum in conjunction with the Kirk Settlement Trust, Malton Town Council and the Fitzwilliam Estate.

The original Roman Fort in Malton appears to have been built around AD 71, some 30 years after the Romans invaded Britain, and was almost continuously occupied into the 5th Century AD . It is almost double the size of some of the forts on Hadrian’s Wall - reflecting the strategic importance of Malton and Norton to the Roman occupation

For more information go to www.maltonmuseum.co.uk