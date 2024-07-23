Scott Watson, 35, was last seen at his home in Scarborough on Sunday evening (July 21).

North Yorkshire Police said he is described as white, around 5 foot 5 inches tall, he has brown hair that is turning grey, and was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit and white Nike trainers when he was last seen.

The force added that he is believed to be carrying a Berghaus ‘man bag’ and a black and white plastic carrier bag.

"We are becoming very concerned for Scott's welfare and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to contact us," the police said.

Those who can help are asked to call 101 with information, or 999 if you have an immediate sighting of Scott or you know where he is now.

Please quote reference 12240130996 when passing on information.