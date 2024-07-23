YORK teenagers George Craske and Isaac Milsted have been best friends since nursery school so decided to head to the prom on a bicycle made for two!
George,16, and Isaac Milsted, 15, of Millthorpe School rode a tandem to their school prom at York Racecourse on July 5.
George's dad Adam sent the photos of the boys on the bike to The Press and said the pair had been best friends since nursery. "Both were in the same class at Carr School, Millthorpe School and are looking forward to starting college together in September."
