Currently starting at £360,000 for a two-bed terrace, the homes at Latimer’s £83 million Cocoa Gardens development in York are in the final stages of being built on the former Rowntrees Factory gardens in Wigginton Road.

The scheme is being delivered by Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, the UK’s largest housing association and the principal contractor on the project is Lovell.

Homes England is a strategic partner on the scheme having awarded Latimer a £249.7 million grant to support developments across the country through its Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.

Cocoa Gardens is the latest phase of Latimer’s work to regenerate the former Rowntree’s Factory site, which was established in 1890 and played home to some of the nation’s most loved confectionery brands including KitKat, Aero and Smarties, to create a vibrant new community.

It will see 302 homes built on the site, which follows Latimer’s transformation of the Rowntree’s Factory itself, with The Cocoa Works scheme of 279 luxury flats.

Some 36 per cent of Cocoa Gardens homes will be affordable- 56 on shared ownership and 54 through affordable rent. This adds to 84 available through shared ownership at The Cocoa Works.

Cocoa Gardens will offer a range of one to five-bed homes and apartments, with the first homes to be available this Summer.

Three bed homes on the site are currently being marketed for upwards of £435,000 with four beds available at £615,000.

Community amenities will be available to residents at both The Cocoa Works and Cocoa Gardens. These include a shared concierge, located in the refurbished Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library building, co-working spaces, a community shop, an on-site café, and private working booths.

Richard Cook, group development director at Latimer said: “Cocoa Gardens will make a huge contribution in creating a vibrant and diverse community at this iconic site, delivering quality, tenure blind homes as part of a sustainable development that will provide much-needed affordable homes for York.”

Lovell says it has for 50 years worked with local councils to help deliver affordable housing.

Regional managing director Robert Adams added: “Working with communities as they transform themselves is at the heart of our vision and we are proud to be working on behalf of Clarion Housing at the Cocoa Gardens development in the heart of York."