North Yorkshire Police say the machete was found in St Nick's Field in Tang Hall yesterday (July 22).

A force spokesman said: “Yesterday afternoon, children playing in St Nick's Field discovered a machete.

“We are thankful no one was harmed and commend the children for promptly reporting it.

“Officers have safely removed the weapon and are investigating how it got there. If you have any information, please contact us immediately and use job number 12240130774.

“Let's work together to keep our community safe.”