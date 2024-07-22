Humberside Police said officers were called to Dunhill Road in Goole at about 9.50am this morning (July 22) after reports of a group of people arguing and one man believed to be in possession of a machete.

Armed officers in Dunhill Road, Goole, this morning (Image: Sean Stewart - Press)

A spokesperson for the force said: “Armed officers were immediately deployed and following an area search a 20-year-old man was arrested at an address on suspicion of affray.

“A search of the property was conducted, and he was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs alongside a 21-year-old woman.

“A weapon was also recovered.”

Detective Sergeant James Kelly, leading the investigation said: “Thankfully nobody sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.

“The man and woman remain in our custody whilst we conduct lines of enquiry to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Members of the public can expect to see officers in the area as a part of those enquiries.

“If you have any concerns, please do speak to us.

“Anyone with information that may assist with our enquiries to please get in touch with us by calling our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 126 of 22 July.”