I feel as a sponsor we benefit because it gives us the opportunity to be involved in this very prestigious event and support other local businesses. From our 2023 success at the awards, we have found it has had such a positive effect on our business. As sponsors we can now help another family business achieve the same success.

A business that enters clearly has confidence in what they do and the service they provide. Entering to win the award shows their potential client how confident the business is in what they do and what they offer. To be short listed is a great honour and heightens the companies’ profile, but to win the award shows the business that the confidence they had was not misplaced. Overnight the business becomes an “Award Winning Business” which is something money cannot buy.

Healthy competition is one of the best driving forces for any business and it was great to see so many local companies take part last year, we hope the 2024 awards will be bigger and better.

We at J W Myers Monumental Masons wish every business the best of luck and we look forward to helping with judging and attending the 2024 awards ceremony as the sponsor of The Family Business of The Year 2024.

Find out more at the website: www.jwmyers.co.uk

(Image: J W Myers)