This coming weekend, July 27-28, her seven galleries and online store will be buzzing with activities designed to raise much-needed funds for this fantastic cause.

To kick things off, will be “Flying Coast to Coast,” a new artwork, whose sales will generate a 10% donation to GNAAS for the rest of 2024.

Additionally, Lucy Pittaway Ltd will donate 25% of the sale price of the original piece and 5% of total artwork sales from both its galleries and online store throughout the weekend to GNAAS.

Furthermore, the artists is also offering a chance to win a 10” framed piece of the new artwork, valued at £140, in a special prize draw. Tickets are £1 each and can be bought in one of her seven galleries across the weekend, ticket sales of which will go directly to GNAAS.

Ben Sission, Specialist Fundraiser North East at GNAAS said: “Lucy and her team are truly inspiring. Since pledging GNAAS as their charity of the year, they have created a wonderful array of different fundraising activities to benefit the charity.

"From three Pittaway Picture fundraising walks to pledging proceeds from the sale of artwork and from gallery days to prize draws, they have been focused on helping raise as much money as possible for our charity.”

Throughout 2024, Lucy Pittaway Ltd has planned various initiatives to support GNAAS, including: Three Pittaway Picture walks, a company-wide recyclable clothes collection, participation in the Great North Run by two of our team members, sponsoring a table at the GNAAS NE Ball, regular prize draws, donating £1 for every 10-pack of Christmas cards sold in 2024 and ongoing contributions from art sales, including 10% of sales from the new "Flying Coast to Coast" artwork for the rest of the year

Lucy’s York gallery is at 21 Coppergate. Her others are at Brompton-on-Swale, Yarm, Richmond, Harrogate, Keswick and Bowness-on-Windermere, details of which can be found here;

https://www.lucypittaway.co.uk/galleries or ring 01748 352887.