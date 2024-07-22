North Yorkshire Police say a commercial burglary took place at 2pm on Sunday, June 23 at the Golden Fleece Hotel in Pavement and involved keys being stolen so the business had to pay for an emergency locksmith to make the building secure.

A police spokesman said: "Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Please email Ben.Mulderrig@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Mulderrig, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240111067 when passing on information.