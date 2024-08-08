They drive innovation and power creativity and yet, these enterprises are often overshadowed by larger multinational corporations, despite being significant contributors to the UK's employment and GDP.

The interconnectedness of large and small businesses highlights the critical role that small enterprises play in our regional and national economic landscape. Many large businesses wouldn’t function without the support of smaller suppliers.

It's for this reason that the Press Business Awards' recognition of small businesses is not just ceremonial but crucial in driving economic success for the region.

At Hethertons Solicitors, our commitment to the Small Business category of these awards is unwavering, and we are honoured to sponsor this category once again – having done so for more than a decade!

Established more than 70 years ago, our firm has been a steadfast partner to some of York's most innovative and successful small businesses.

We have celebrated their achievements and helped them during challenging times. Together our team helped to guide many entrepreneurs through key milestones, such as commercial property purchases, and navigated complex sales, acquisitions, and mergers.

This year, we look forward to the awards ceremony, where a new cohort of local businesses will compete for this esteemed trophy.

These awards not only celebrate business excellence but also underscore the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of York.

At Hethertons Solicitors, we pride ourselves on providing bespoke legal services tailored to the unique challenges faced by both emerging and established small businesses.

Our team is committed to offering accessible and pragmatic advice that supports businesses through both promising opportunities and daunting challenges.

Our ability to deliver straightforward, effective guidance is why we continue to attract a growing number of small businesses to our client roster each year.

From our team at Hethertons Solicitors, we extend our best wishes to all the businesses submitting for this year’s Press Business Awards.

We celebrate your dedication to fostering a thriving, community-focused business environment in York.

