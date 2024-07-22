Yorkshire Day is being hosted in the city on August 1, along with thousands of events happening across the region, according to The Yorkshire Society.

The society’s civic celebration brings together Mayors, civic leaders and other dignitaries from all four corners of the county.

Yorkshire Day supporters walking the city walls in York in 2015 (Image: Newsquest)

York has hosted the event three times – the first official civic celebration in 1985, then in 2000 and this year’s event, awarded to City of York Council - originally scheduled for 2021, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said The Yorkshire Society.

The society said the civic celebration is 'believed to be the largest such gathering of mayors in robes and chains, with their attending mace bearers, in the world'.

York Minster will see faith leaders, civic representative gather for a special service.

Prayer and thanksgiving will begin as people arrive with music sung by the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, before a procession of civic leaders arrives from Mansion House in Saint Helen’s Square.

The Reverend Tim Goode, York Minster’s Canon for congregational discipleship and nurture, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting this special Yorkshire Day service at the cathedral for the first time since 2000.

“As a fairly new resident of York myself, I've been privileged to experience warmth and welcome from the Yorkshire people and have enjoyed exploring the rich and varied history and culture that the region offers.

"The service will give us all a chance to give thanks for these great counties, but also to reflect on how we wish to see the region develop into the future.

“I hope many people will be able to join us in our worship."

The Service of Prayer and Thanksgiving will take place in the cathedral’s nave on Thursday 1 August starting at 11am and will last around an hour.