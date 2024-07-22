The 17-year-old boy was assaulted at Wigginton Playing Fields, in Church Lane, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Monday, July 15.

North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The force is appealing for information about the incident.

Anyone with information should email sophie.wilson1@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote reference 12240126082 when passing on information.