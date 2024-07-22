North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on an Arriva X4 bus which left Whitby station at 2.45pm on June 3.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man it says could help them with the investigation it said it has already launched.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Today we are releasing a CCTV image of a man in a distinctive T-shirt who we would like to trace.

“A woman was sexually touched by another passenger on the bus as it travelled towards Loftus before the suspect left the bus.

“We are appealing for information that could help identify the suspect who is described as being an Asian man in his late twenties or early thirties, of slim build, wearing blue jogging bottoms and a dark top, carrying a tennis racquet in a case.

“We would like to speak to a man pictured by CCTV who was wearing a distinctive top, as we believe he may have information that could help the investigation.”

North Yorkshire Police said if you recognised the man in the CCTV image, or you are the man, to contact the force.

Anyone with information can email joe.harland@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1057 Joe Harland.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240100228 when passing on information.