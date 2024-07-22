Three people have been left with serious injuries after the car they were travelling in flipped onto its roof and landed in a stream in North Yorkshire, police said.
The Vauxhall Zafira left Daleside Road in Bransdale, in the North York Moors, and crashed through a fence at 5.10pm on Friday (July 19).
Firefighters rescued the three people inside the car who were then taken to hospital.
“They remain in a serious but stable condition,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The road was closed until 6am on Saturday while emergency services work at the scene.
“Our officers would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene,” the police spokesperson added.
Police urge anyone who saw the crash or the car before to contact Ross Moralee by emailing Ross.Moralee@northyorkshire.police.uk or phoning 101 quoting reference number 12240128937.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article