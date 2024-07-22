The Vauxhall Zafira left Daleside Road in Bransdale, in the North York Moors, and crashed through a fence at 5.10pm on Friday (July 19).

Firefighters rescued the three people inside the car who were then taken to hospital.

“They remain in a serious but stable condition,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The road was closed until 6am on Saturday while emergency services work at the scene.

“Our officers would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene,” the police spokesperson added.

Police urge anyone who saw the crash or the car before to contact Ross Moralee by emailing Ross.Moralee@northyorkshire.police.uk or phoning 101 quoting reference number 12240128937.