North Yorkshire Police want to identify the man in this image after a raid at Co-op in King Edwards Drive, Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "A man left the store with a number of food items which had not been paid for.

"It happened on Wednesday, June 26 at about 10.20am.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240115828 when passing on information.