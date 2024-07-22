Eyewitnesses say Dunhill Road in Goole has been closed off by police since about 11am this morning (July 22).

The eyewitness, who didn't want to be named, said residents heard arguing coming from inside a property before unmarked police vehicles arrived.

He said police officers went to the property and that a man has since been taken into custody.

The street remains closed to traffic.

The Press has contacted Humberside Police and will update the story here.