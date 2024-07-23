The Potions Cauldron Group says the event has raised the profile of the business, formed in 2018, and helped it make new connections.

Since launching in Shambles, selling magical potions, gifts and souvenirs, it has expanded to have similar retail stores and golf-based ‘Hole in the Wand’ attractions in York and elsewhere.

Managing director Stuart Jarman says the business is about “creating magical experiences for all whether that be by purchasing a potion, visiting our shops or experiencing our magical mini golfs.”

Last November, the Potions Cauldron Group won the Retail, Tourism and Leisure category, which is again sponsored by York Data Services.

Stuart said: “I think that we really demonstrated growth in our category and stayed true to our vision and values and this came across in the application process.

In the past year, the booming business, which now employs over 60 staff, has been busy increasing its wholesale sale into the USA, opening ‘The Hole In The Wall Chester’ and have ‘The Potions Academy opening on Shambles in September.

Stuart continued: “We will be opening our fourth Hole In Wand in October 2024 and in early 2025 will be launching our nineth Potion!

“Winning the award raised our profile significantly, predominantly in the business sector and we made some great connections for collaboration.”

As The York Press calls for entries, he gave a couple of tips: “Be honest and be proud of what you have achieved.”

Stuart added: “We would definitely recommend you entering the awards, it’s a great opportunity to review what you have achieved as well as raising your profile and sharing success stories.”

The Press BUSINESSiQ Awards 2024 are open to all businesses in The Press’s circulation area of York, North and East Yorkshire.

Now in its 33rd year, the popular and long-established event will once again conclude with a glittering black tie dinner at the Knavesmire, this year on Friday November 29.

There are 11 categories: Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors; Large Business of the Year, sponsored by YO1 Radio; New Business of the Year, sponsored by the NFU; Retail/Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year, sponsored by York Data Services; Business Personality of the Year, sponsored by York Racecourse; Family Business of the Year, sponsored by JW Myers Monumental Masons; Business Sustainability, sponsored by Portakabin; Business Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Fera Science Ltd; Employer of the Year, sponsored by City Cruises; Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by Parsons Accountants; and Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Merchant Adventurers Hall.

The headline sponsor is York St John University.

The closing date for entries is Friday August 16.

To enter, go to: https://forms.office.com/e/RhdjnF6UFH or use the QR code.