Haven Leisure Ltd has proposed demolishing existing chalets and replacing them with 17 static holiday caravans at the Primrose Valley Holiday Park in Filey.

The plan has met with objections from more than 20 people who already own or rent holiday accommodation at the site, as well as from locals and the town council.

Many of the objections raise concerns about “negative visual impacts” on the area as well as raising concerns about possible impacts on wildlife and the environment.

Haven Leisure said that the chalets proposed for demolition are currently used as accommodation for staff and are “rundown and contribute little to the appearance of the park”.

Submitted plans also state that Haven is “committed” to meeting new levels of demand for “higher-grade accommodation” from “ premium holiday guests”.

One objector, David Harding, said: “When we were considering becoming an owner much was made of the entertainment, retail and catering facilities available but particular emphasis was also placed on the open environment and the green spaces about the site.

“At that time everything was well maintained but with recent increases in the number of caravans it has become clear that the management of the site is having difficulty in keeping it looking pristine and now presents a very run-down impression.”

Another objector, Shelley Clark, said: “The impact on wildlife is detrimental – deer are regularly seen in the area as well as lots of species of birds.

“Surely this proposal cannot add to the biodiversity of the area and is only seen as a way to increase profits by the site.”

A recent Filey Town Council meeting was also attended by 30 residents from Primrose Valley after which the authority recommended refusal of the scheme.

However, Haven’s proposal states that the new caravans would be “visually unobtrusive and of an appropriate scale to its setting” and that there would be a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain on-site.

In 2022, Scarborough Council officers said they would not object to the demolition of the existing chalets and that their removal would be “considered an enhancement to the appearance of the area”, the plans state.

However, the officers did “not come to a view on the acceptability of the proposed bases in this location”.

Within North Yorkshire, Haven also operates Reighton Sands and Blue Dolphin Holiday Parks in Filey and Thornwick Bay Holiday Park in Flamborough

Primrose Valley Holiday Park is located approximately 16km to the south of Scarborough and around 5km to the south of Filey.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently pending consideration with the planning authority.