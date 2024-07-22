A MAN has been arrested following an attack outside a York pub.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened on the corner of Lowther Street at the side of the Punch Bowl pub at about 8.30pm on Wednesday, July 10.
A police spokesperson said: "An altercation occurred between a man and woman and a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
"Please email Jayne.Plumb@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Plumb or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference quote reference 12240122766 when passing on information.
