North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened on the corner of Lowther Street at the side of the Punch Bowl pub at about 8.30pm on Wednesday, July 10.

A police spokesperson said: "An altercation occurred between a man and woman and a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

"Please email Jayne.Plumb@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Plumb or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference quote reference 12240122766 when passing on information.