North Yorkshire Police say that the victim, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which happened on the Foss Fairy Trail at around 3pm on June 19.

An investigation has already been launched and a local 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "We want to trace two other men as part of our ongoing investigation.

"The first is described as an Asian man with a York accent who is around 5ft 2ins tall with black hair, glasses, a red or pink t-shirt, and blue jeans.

"The second outstanding suspect is described as a white man, also with a York accent, who is 5ft 11ins tall, slim with light brown hair and a purple hooded top.

"They are believed to have tried to take the victim’s personal belongings and assault him.

"We’re particularly appealing for information about anyone who may have witnessed this incident and is willing to support police in this investigation."

Please email Lucy.England@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC613 England, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240108395 when passing on information.