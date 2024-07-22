The museum offers an interesting variety of public guided walking tours around the town’s historic centre.

The next one is on Tuesday, July 30, and runs from 7 to 8.30pm meeting outside the Milton Rooms.

Focused around the market place, this guided tour describes the layout of the earlier medieval town before telling the story of the Georgian market town which became a prosperous regional market centre for nearly three centuries. It also explores the impact of a wealthy family who created new trading opportunities and influenced the developing horse racing industry.

The tour takes about 90 minutes. The museum uses audio headsets to ensure everyone can hear the guides when the town is busy. The maximum size of a group is 20 and the cost is £10 per person, which includes an information pack.

For more information about Malton Museum’s tours, including accessibility statement, please visit https://www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/town-tours/

To make a booking please click https://www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/events/