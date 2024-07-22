The county's police say an assault is alleged to have taken place at a pub near Boroughbridge and man in his 40s was assaulted by a man and woman believed to be in their 20s following an argument. A pool cue is believed to have been used as a weapon.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remained for several days before being discharged.

"The two suspects fled before emergency services arrived.

"The incident happened at 12.27am on Saturday, July 13 at the Anchor Inn, Langthorpe, and an investigation has already been launched.

"We believe there are more witnesses to the incident who may not yet have come forward, and we are asking anyone with information to get in touch. We are particularly appealing for the identity of the attackers.

"Please email beth.barrett@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Beth Barrett, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240124249 when passing on information.