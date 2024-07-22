On the town’s renowned bowling green, three-person teams from eight local companies and charities gathered to slug it out for The H Trophy, armed only with round wooden bowls – and virtually no bowling experience between them.

Teams of footballers, litter-pickers, gardeners, and estate workers were among the Strictly Come Bowling combatants but after two hours of hard-fought competition, it was a trio of interior designers who pulled clear of the field to take the 2024 title.

The team from Pip Interior Design and Project Management were Jon Hall, joiner-fitter, Pip Martin, and her son Jack Hurst – none of whom had bowled before the invitation came round from Helmsley Bowls Club asking local businesses to engage in a new fun event.

“We had a few short practise sessions, that’s all,” said Pip, whose five-year-old Helmsley-based company offers bespoke design packages for houses, hotels and restaurants with a client base from North Yorkshire to Derbyshire.

Hard on their heels were second-placed Duncombe Park Football Club and just behind them, a team from the builders merchants J.T.Atkinson. The five other teams were Helmsley Women’s Institute; Helmsley Walled Garden; Helmsley Litterpickers; Duncombe Park estate; and the town’s Arts Centre.

“This was all about getting people in the town to know what an amazing resource they have in this bowling green,” said co-organiser Bill Jones. “Hopefully, a few of the people who competed today will stick with it because it’s a sport undergoing a steady revival and there are few places in North Yorkshire where they’ll find a warmer welcome than Helmsley.”

The hunt is now on for teams who might want to compete for The H Trophy in 2025, and interested parties should reach out to Bill on hwjcreative@gmail.com