The remaining homes at Ambretone Park include four detached 4-bed Silkwood house types priced from £429,995 and two detached 4-bed Penwoods priced from £439,995. There is also a 4-bed detached Skywood house type remaining, priced at £449,995.

Avant Homes say all the remaining homes feature energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the company will sell your old home for you.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Ambretone Park has proven an exceptionally popular development, so it’s great to release these final nine homes for sale.

“All the homes have been designed for modern family living, with outstanding flexible living and entertaining spaces, along with being energy efficient to reduce energy bills.

“We don’t anticipate these remaining nine homes being available for long, so encourage any interested buyers to speak with our sales team to discuss how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Ambretone Park’.