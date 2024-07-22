Local Fenn of Bedale has so impressed the bosses at HECK! That her sausage will soon be going on sale locally and online.

The 8-year-old recently won a competition launched by the Bedale banger and burger firm to find their next sausage flavour.

HECK! Usually devise new products courtesy of their ‘sausage scientist’ Calum Smith but this time, the Kirklington family business decided to challenge the local primary school to come up with something new instead.

The company received many entries but it was Lola’s healthy Lemon & Honey Chicken Sausage recipe that was ‘bang-on’ with judges.

Now, a special pack has been designed that features Lola’s name and the sausages will be on sale from the company hq store and their website.

Mel Drummond who works at HECK! came up with the idea for the competition. Her daughter attends the same school as Lola, so she approached her bosses who loved the idea and got the wheels in motion.

When asked about her winning recipe, Lola said, “It was really good fun coming up with ideas. I came up with a few different flavour combinations but decided to go with the lemon and honey. It’s exciting to think my sausages will be sold on the website and I think the pack looks really great too. I hope everyone enjoys them.”

(Image: pic supplied)

HECK! is now in talks with major supermarkets to roll out the new flavour nationwide and it’s also hoped Lola and the rest of the pupils at her school will be able to sit down to a bespoke lunch featuring the special flavour when they return to the classroom after the summer holidays.

HECK’s Jamie Keeble said: “We’re passionate about getting young people interested in food and farming and this competition has really ignited the imaginations of budding young sausage makers. It’s been great to get the next generation involved in coming up with new ideas.”

“We loved Lola’s lemon and honey combination that works very well with the chicken. It’s a sweet and subtle flavour that’s perfect for summer and we’re excited for it to launch later this month.”

Jamie added: “We’d like to say a big thank you all the amazing staff and pupils at Bedale Primary for a very memorable visit and we look forward to any more brilliant ideas they come up with!”

The limited-edition flavour will be available from www.heckfood.co.uk from 26 July for two weeks.