A MAJOR road in York is partially blocked after a crash.
The A64 eastbound partially blocked with long delays due to a crash after the A659.
There is corrently congestion to Headley Bar and travel time is about 30 minutes.
It's affecting traffic between Tadcaster and York.
More to follow.
