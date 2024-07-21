POLICE arrested a wanted man in the centre of York this afternoon.
The man was detained by Police Community Support officers in the Bootham area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thanks to the vigilance and swift action of our local Police Community Support Officers, the male suspect was promptly detained and placed under arrest with the assistance of their response policing colleagues.”
