The rape, describe by a senior detective as a ‘terrifying incident’, happened at 1.50am in the Dean Road Cemetery.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested shortly after and remain in custody for questioning.

The victim is receiving specialist support while extensive enquiries continue.

As part of their investigation, detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something.

They are particularly interested in speaking with a person who was walking down Dean Road, from Columbus Ravine towards Northstead, at about the time of the rape.

They also want to speak to any motorists or taxi drivers who may have captured relevant footage on their dash-cams.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis of North Yorkshire Police’s safeguarding unit said: "This was a terrifying incident, and we continue to support the brave victim who came forward to report it.

“Our investigation is well underway, and as part of this two people have been arrested and remain in custody for questioning.

“We’re keen to speak to the person who was walking down Dean Road at the time of the incident, or anyone else in the area at the time, as we believe they may have crucial information.

“Could you be the person we need to speak to? Were you in the area at the time? If so, please get in touch.

“We understand this incident may cause concern in the community, but we would like to provide reassurance that we are treating this as an isolated incident."

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is being asked to email majorcrimeunit@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 - select option 2, and ask for the Major Investigation Team.

To provide information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Quote incident number 12240129856 when providing details.